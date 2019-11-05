|
Melvin Jay Soo Hoo, MD
Born February 7, 1957. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Franklin on November 1, 2019 after a yearlong battle with gastric cancer at the age of 62. A proud native Detroiter, he graduated the valedictorian at Northwestern High School and entered the Monteith College at Wayne State University in Detroit where he would continue his studies and earn his medical degree. After choosing psychiatry as a specialty, he would match at the Medical College of Wisconsin where he would not only complete his residency but meet his wife (Teresa) who was working as a nurse at Froedtert Hospital. Building a 30-year practice at Milwaukee Psychiatric Physicians Chartered was his greatest professional accomplishment. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Jenny (Pon); Survived by his loving wife Teresa; children Angela (LucasLemirande), Andrew (Tara Swim), Aaron, and Anthony; brother Martin (Linda); sister Gail (Tony). His final three years were devoted to his grandson Nicola, which he cherished his role as Guong-guong. Survived by many cousins, he was the family historian to the Soo Hoo and Pon families. He believed in dedication to family above all else.
Visitation to be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9-11AM with service to follow at the Ridge Community Church 4500 S. 108th Street, Greenfield WI 53228. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness (donate.nami.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17, 2019