Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Hoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Jay Soo Hoo M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Jay Soo Hoo M.D. Notice
Melvin Jay Soo Hoo, MD

Born February 7, 1957. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Franklin on November 1, 2019 after a yearlong battle with gastric cancer at the age of 62. A proud native Detroiter, he graduated the valedictorian at Northwestern High School and entered the Monteith College at Wayne State University in Detroit where he would continue his studies and earn his medical degree. After choosing psychiatry as a specialty, he would match at the Medical College of Wisconsin where he would not only complete his residency but meet his wife (Teresa) who was working as a nurse at Froedtert Hospital. Building a 30-year practice at Milwaukee Psychiatric Physicians Chartered was his greatest professional accomplishment. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Jenny (Pon); Survived by his loving wife Teresa; children Angela (LucasLemirande), Andrew (Tara Swim), Aaron, and Anthony; brother Martin (Linda); sister Gail (Tony). His final three years were devoted to his grandson Nicola, which he cherished his role as Guong-guong. Survived by many cousins, he was the family historian to the Soo Hoo and Pon families. He believed in dedication to family above all else.

Visitation to be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9-11AM with service to follow at the Ridge Community Church 4500 S. 108th Street, Greenfield WI 53228. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness (donate.nami.org).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline