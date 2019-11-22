|
Re. Melvin M. Wierzbicki, OFM
Milwaukee - Age 92 years. Born to eternal life Nov. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Louise and the following siblings: Sr. Lucina (Rose Marie), Rita Louise Elliott, Eugene, and Charlotte Smyth. Dear brother of Lois Mueller and Thomas Willow. Further survived by other relatives, friends and fellow Franciscans.
Visitation Monday, Nov. 25 at St. Anne Salvatorian Campus Chapel, 3800 N. 92nd St. Milwaukee from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment Provincial Cemetery, Pulaski, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019