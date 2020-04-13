Resources
Franklin - Born to Eternal Life April 11, 2020 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (nee Cournia).

Loving mother of Monty (Raynell) Podevels, Margaret Ann (Tim) St. Clair, the late Mark Podevels, Mary Lou (Mike) Zenoni and Michael (RosaAna) Podevels. Loving and proud grandpa of Brian, Michelle, Tim, Mark Allen, Steven, Michael, Kimber, Natalie, Matthew and Julia. Dear brother of Albert (Everdeen) Podevels and the late Harold (late Frieda) Podevels. Preceded in death by his special friend Doris Luisier. Melvin was loved and will be remembered by 15 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Melvin was an avid card player and enjoyed his many card groups. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
