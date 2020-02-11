Services
West Bend - age 77 died February 9, 2020. Loving husband of Doreen (nee Zanzig). Dear father of James, Scott (Lynn) and Steven (Susie). Proud grandfather of Darlene, Samantha, James Jr., Ayranna, Jules, Allison, Caitlyn, Mason and Logan. Fond brother of Llewelyn Schroeder and Beverly Sanchez. Melvin worked for Harley-Davidson for many years. No public services will be held. We would like to thank Leanna, Marcy and Jackie from Heartland Hospice as well as the staff at Betty Harbor and Schmidt Funeral Home.

SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME

West Bend

www.schmidtfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
