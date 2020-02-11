|
|
Melvin Schroeder
West Bend - age 77 died February 9, 2020. Loving husband of Doreen (nee Zanzig). Dear father of James, Scott (Lynn) and Steven (Susie). Proud grandfather of Darlene, Samantha, James Jr., Ayranna, Jules, Allison, Caitlyn, Mason and Logan. Fond brother of Llewelyn Schroeder and Beverly Sanchez. Melvin worked for Harley-Davidson for many years. No public services will be held. We would like to thank Leanna, Marcy and Jackie from Heartland Hospice as well as the staff at Betty Harbor and Schmidt Funeral Home.
SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME
West Bend
www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020