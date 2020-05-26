Melvin W. Czerwan
Melvin W. Czerwan

Melvin W. Czerwan, age 80, was Born to Eternal Life on March 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy for 55 years. Christian Funeral Services will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak Street, Neenah, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2PM with Rev. Tony McKenzie officiating. Visitation from 1PM until the time of service. Social distancing will be accommodated. The complete obituary can be found at www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
