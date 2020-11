Melvin ZyndaSt. Francis - Passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on Sunday November 1, 2020 age 81. Loving father of Kathy Karwowski and Lori (Dave) Kutschenreuter. Cherished grandpa of Lauren, Jessica, Sarah, Alex, and Jenna. Beloved brother of Rhody (Mickey), the late Dick (Irene), Arlene (the late Jack), Hop (Pat), and Gary. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mel will be missed by many other family and friends. Private prayer services will be held for the family.