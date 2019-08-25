Resources
More Obituaries for Melvyn Dobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvyn W. Dobbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dobbs, Melvyn W. Of North Prairie died Aug. 22, 2019 at age 87. He was a math teacher for many years. Loving father of David (Marin) Dobbs, dear grandfather of Amanda (Jim) Schulz, Brittany Dobbs, Norah Samuels and Chloe Samuels and great-grandfather of Jaylen and Jace. Further survived by his sister Marilyn Turner, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Blandino. Visitation Thurs., Aug. 29th from 4PM until the 6PM memorial service at the FUNERAL HOME. Private interment at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline