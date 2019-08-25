|
Dobbs, Melvyn W. Of North Prairie died Aug. 22, 2019 at age 87. He was a math teacher for many years. Loving father of David (Marin) Dobbs, dear grandfather of Amanda (Jim) Schulz, Brittany Dobbs, Norah Samuels and Chloe Samuels and great-grandfather of Jaylen and Jace. Further survived by his sister Marilyn Turner, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Blandino. Visitation Thurs., Aug. 29th from 4PM until the 6PM memorial service at the FUNERAL HOME. Private interment at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019