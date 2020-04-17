Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Mercedes "Merc" Bruss

Mercedes "Merc" Bruss

Big Bend - (Nee Frakes). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 15, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Hilbert. Loving mother of Jack (Jill), Jerry, Bill (Chris), Kathy (Mike) Wethal, Mike (Donna) and the late Judy. Preceded in death by siblings Buster, Lloyd, and Ione. Survived by brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Please see www.maxsass.com for full notice. Private family service will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
