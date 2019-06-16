Resources
More Obituaries for Mercita Batog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Mercita M. Batog SSND

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sr. Mercita M. Batog SSND Notice
Batog, Sr. Mercita M. SSND Born to Eternal Life June 14, 2019, age 100. Survived by nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Priscilla; all her brothers and a sister. A Wake Service will be celebrated Tues. June 18th, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, (13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove). Friends may call Tues. June 18th from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline