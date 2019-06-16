|
Batog, Sr. Mercita M. SSND Born to Eternal Life June 14, 2019, age 100. Survived by nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Priscilla; all her brothers and a sister. A Wake Service will be celebrated Tues. June 18th, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, (13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove). Friends may call Tues. June 18th from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019