Gillette, Meredith On April 15, 2019, Meredith Visnow Gillette died peacefully at home after a long illness. Meredith was born to M.H. and Shirley Visnow and grew up in Sioux City, Iowa. She became Catholic in her teens and actively participated in and supported the Catholic church for the rest of her life. Meredith received her BA in English from South Dakota University, where she was also active in theater, dance, and music. The arts were lifelong passions which she inculcated and shared with her children and grandchildren. Meredith met Charles Cable Gillette while both were teaching at Ellsworth Junior College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. After three months they were engaged, and after six months they were married. Meredith was a strong advocate of equal rights and her career bears testimony to her commitment to women's achievement. She earned her MLS at the University of Iowa and became first a reference librarian at Washburn University and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and then Director of the Library at Cardinal Stritch University. As a passionate driver of technological innovation, she was instrumental in automating the Cardinal Stritch library and a core member of the Switch Library Consortium. She also served as President of the Wisconsin Association of Academic Libraries and was active in the Wisconsin Library Association. Meredith loved to teach and taught college-level English, Humanities, and library skills at Ellsworth Junior College, Worthington Junior College, the University of Northern Iowa, Washburn University, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and Cardinal Stritch University. Meredith was an active volunteer, and served as President of the Conestoga Council of Girl Scouts in Blackhawk County, Iowa, where one of her fondest memories was taking a troop of Girl Scouts from northeastern Iowa to Mexico on public transportation. She researched and wrote a study of Laura Ingalls Wilder's life, donating these materials to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society of De Smet, South Dakota. She was a lector at mass in several parishes to which she belonged, and she also sang in the Cathedral Choir at the Cathedral of St John the Evangelist in Milwaukee. A highlight of her time in the choir was traveling to Rome with then-Archbishop Dolan where the choir sang at the Vatican in front of Pope John Paul II. Meredith was an avid reader, a ferocious debater, a strict grammarian, and a vivid storyteller. She was a faithful penpal to Betty Beer of Salisbury, England, from the beginnings of their correspondence during World War II to the end of her life. Meredith loved to travel and was a passionate Anglophile. She was a patron of the Milwaukee Ballet and the Milwaukee Art Museum. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will take place at 9 A.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Milwaukee Public Library or your local public library, or the Cathedral Center of Milwaukee, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019