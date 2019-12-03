|
Merle A. Bardowski
Milwaukee - Joined her beloved husband, Thomas, after 72 years of marriage in Eternal Life on November 28, 2019, at the age of 97. Loving mother of Michael, Christine and Paula (Thomas) Jung. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Michelle, Sarah (Etse) and Noelle (Justin). Proud great-grandmother of Henri, Oliver, Emma and Theo. Also remembered by her brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by 3 sisters and 8 brothers.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, at ALEXIAN VILLAGE CHAPEL OF THE HOLY SPIRIT, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private inurnment at Cedarville Township Cemetery, Michigan.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019