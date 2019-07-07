|
|
Seehafer, Merle H. "Mutz" Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Greassner). Loving father of Julie (Nels) Monson and Jane (Craig) Butler. Proud grandpa of Nicole (Tom Kramer) Butler, Erika (Scott) Wolffersdorff, Samantha (Jon) Breidenbach and Monika (Eric Jonas) Monson. Adoring great-grandpa of Hannah, Layne, Emma, Lea, and Ryu. Dear brother of Eleanor Ganske. Brother-in-law of Joan Seehafer. Preceded in death by his brothers Reuben, Wilford, Norman, Erwin, Ralph and Milton. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Merle proudly served his country during WWII in the Navy. He was a proud graduate of Valparaiso University and was a controller at McGraw-Edison/Kyle. He was also a published author of "A Closer Walk". Visitation at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 4850 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy, on Monday,July 8 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Aurora St. Luke's for their great care and compassion for Merle.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019