Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Nason Rd.
Hampton Falls, NH
View Map
Merle James


1926 - 2020
Merle James Notice
Merle James

Newmarket - Merle M. James, 93, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 8, 1926, a son of the late William G. James and Laura (Schultz) James. He shared over 55 years of marriage with the late Charlotte (Beanie) Ramberg who died in 2005. University of Wisconsin, Class of 1950, Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Survived by son, David James and wife Karen Martin of Acton, MA, grandchildren, Justin Goodwin of Newmarket, Kelly and Kevin Goodwin of Dover, NH and Jennifer and Nick James of Winter Park, CO and his son-in-law, Arthur Goodwin of Newmarket.

In addition to his beloved Charlotte, Merle was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Goodwin, his sister Shirley Johnson and his brother, William James.

Graveside services will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Oaklawn Cemetery on Nason Rd. in Hampton Falls, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Merle's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
