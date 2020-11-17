1/1
Merle L. Helmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle L Helmer

Blaine - Helmer, Merle L., age 92 of Blaine, originally from Mentor, MN. Retired from Milwaukee Road, Soo Line/CP Rail after 46 years. Preceded in death by wife, Betty Lou; Survived by loving family: daughters, Patricia (Roy) Mueller and Monica (Dwayne) Colbert; son, Timothy Helmer; grandchildren, Kevin, Jamie (Shawn), Kristine (Kevin), Justin (Spring), Nicholas and Michael; and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation 4:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM Sunday at Hartson Funeral Home (11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI). Masks are required and Social Distancing will be practiced. Interment 11:00 AM Monday at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI.

Hartson Funeral Home

414-425-9797




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Service
06:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Interment
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved