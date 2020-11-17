Or Copy this URL to Share

Merle L Helmer



Blaine - Helmer, Merle L., age 92 of Blaine, originally from Mentor, MN. Retired from Milwaukee Road, Soo Line/CP Rail after 46 years. Preceded in death by wife, Betty Lou; Survived by loving family: daughters, Patricia (Roy) Mueller and Monica (Dwayne) Colbert; son, Timothy Helmer; grandchildren, Kevin, Jamie (Shawn), Kristine (Kevin), Justin (Spring), Nicholas and Michael; and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation 4:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM Sunday at Hartson Funeral Home (11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI). Masks are required and Social Distancing will be practiced. Interment 11:00 AM Monday at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI.



