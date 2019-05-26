Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlin Huisman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlin G. Huisman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Merlin G. Huisman Notice
Huisman, Merlin G. Went home to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 22, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ann and daughter Laurie. Beloved husband of the late Georgia Lee. Loving father of Jay (Sandy) and Brett (Kimberly). Dear grandfather of Brock and Bryce. Brother of Virginia (Charles) Silvia. Further survived by other family and friends. United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. Retiree of Sears. Merle loved his family and especially cherished his time with his grandsons. Special thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin for their tender loving care. Memorial services will be held Friday May 31, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline