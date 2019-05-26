|
Huisman, Merlin G. Went home to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 22, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ann and daughter Laurie. Beloved husband of the late Georgia Lee. Loving father of Jay (Sandy) and Brett (Kimberly). Dear grandfather of Brock and Bryce. Brother of Virginia (Charles) Silvia. Further survived by other family and friends. United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. Retiree of Sears. Merle loved his family and especially cherished his time with his grandsons. Special thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin for their tender loving care. Memorial services will be held Friday May 31, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019