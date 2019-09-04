Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlyn Jekich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlyn A. Jekich

Send Flowers
Merlyn A. Jekich Notice
Merlyn A. Jekich

Milwaukee - passed away on September 1, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 92. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Lazar. Loving mother of Milo (Claudia) and Mark. Proud grandmother of Michelle (Clinton), Melony, Ashley (Tammer), Joe (Michelle), and Lisa (John). Great-grandparent of 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Warren (Lorrain). Preceded in death by her sister, Georgie (Alvin). Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Friday at 12:00PM. Entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline