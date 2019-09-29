Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Merrill M. Hawkins


1920 - 2019
Merrill M. Hawkins Notice
Merrill M. Hawkins

Brookfield - USAF, CLU/General Agent

1920-2019

Beloved husband of Mary Alice Jiru for 66 years, loving father of Constance, Christine, Cathy (James), Dorothy, Jeffrey, and John. Grandfather to Joshua, Ryan and Joel. Brother of Harris (Lois) Hawkins. Brother-in-law of Richard Jiru. Uncle to Sharon, Zoe, Charles, Catherine and Patricia.

Merrill, born in Twin Valley, MN, lived in Janesville and Brookfield, WI. Merrill had many interests including musical instruments, singing, poetry and restoring an 1880's pump organ. Merrill attended N.D.U., engineering, flew around the world and taught flying in WWII.

Love and thanks to Annielee Jones and the many people who helped care for him.

Visitation 11AM, memorial service 12PM, Oct. 5, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Donations to Salvation Army.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
