|
|
Lyon, Merritt R. Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, age 66 years. Survived by his loving wife Pam (nee Schroeder) of 25 years. Preceded in death by his parents Merritt and Donna Rae Lyon. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at CHRIST ALONE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH (247 S. Main St, Thiensville, WI 53092) on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4pm - 6pm with Services at 6:00pm. Private burial at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019