Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Merritt Lyon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Merritt Lyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merritt R. Lyon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Merritt R. Lyon Notice
Lyon, Merritt R. Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, age 66 years. Survived by his loving wife Pam (nee Schroeder) of 25 years. Preceded in death by his parents Merritt and Donna Rae Lyon. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at CHRIST ALONE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH (247 S. Main St, Thiensville, WI 53092) on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4pm - 6pm with Services at 6:00pm. Private burial at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg, WI.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now