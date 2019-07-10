|
Atinsky, Merry B. (Nee Sosnay) Passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Dr. Jordan Atinsky. Loving mother of Lisa (Neta) Zmora of Zurmoshe, Israel and Bryan (Miriam) Atinsky of Milw. Proud grandmother of Aviv and Roii Zmora. Dear sister of Vicki Sosnay and Richard (Luanne) Sosnay. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, friends and her dog, Bella. Preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Yetta Sosnay; daughter-in-law, Efrat; and cherished grandchildren, Noam and Ya'ari Atinsky. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Froedtert Hospital for the loving care given to Merry. Funeral service, Thurs., July 11 at 11:00 AM at Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale. Burial to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019