Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Merry Ellen Kronenberg

Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Sept. 29, 2019. Age 69 years. Loving wife of John for 52 years. Loving mom of Rebecca (Casey) Mueller, Robert (Angela) and John (Jessica). Very proud grandma of Sophie, Bella, Johnathan, Alyssa, Andrew, Matthew, and Charlie. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Merry will be held Thurs. Oct. 3 at the Funeral Home from 2 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
