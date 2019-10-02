|
|
Merry Ellen Kronenberg
Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Sept. 29, 2019. Age 69 years. Loving wife of John for 52 years. Loving mom of Rebecca (Casey) Mueller, Robert (Angela) and John (Jessica). Very proud grandma of Sophie, Bella, Johnathan, Alyssa, Andrew, Matthew, and Charlie. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Merry will be held Thurs. Oct. 3 at the Funeral Home from 2 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019