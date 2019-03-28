|
|
Wong, Micah Daniel "Wing Fu" Entered into God's loving arms on March 22, 2019, at age 24. Beloved son of Suey Shek and Patricia Gail (nee Bogdanski) Wong. Dear brother of Nicholas Michael "Wing Ott," Benjamin Joseph "Wing Guey" and Leah Michelle "Mee Fung." Loving Grandson of John Michael and Dorothy Ellen (nee Moynihan) Bogdanski and the late Bon Jon and the late Suey Yee Wong. Also, will be dearly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation at ELMBROOK CHURCH, 777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield, WI 53045, Saturday, March 30, 10-12 Noon. Service 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019