Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Micah Wong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micah Daniel "Wing Fu" Wong

Notice Condolences

Micah Daniel "Wing Fu" Wong Notice
Wong, Micah Daniel "Wing Fu" Entered into God's loving arms on March 22, 2019, at age 24. Beloved son of Suey Shek and Patricia Gail (nee Bogdanski) Wong. Dear brother of Nicholas Michael "Wing Ott," Benjamin Joseph "Wing Guey" and Leah Michelle "Mee Fung." Loving Grandson of John Michael and Dorothy Ellen (nee Moynihan) Bogdanski and the late Bon Jon and the late Suey Yee Wong. Also, will be dearly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation at ELMBROOK CHURCH, 777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield, WI 53045, Saturday, March 30, 10-12 Noon. Service 12 Noon.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now