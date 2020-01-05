Services
Michael A. "Bulldog" Smith

Michael A. "Bulldog" Smith Notice
Michael A. "Bulldog" Smith

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life, Friday, January 3, 2020, age 77 years. Beloved wife of Cheri (nee Frager). Dear father of Chad (Alyssa Case) Smith, Cheyenne (Taurean) Leneair, Tim Smith, Kimberly Ohm, Lisa Smith-Justin, Tina Hoang and Tammy Ellis. Loving Papa of Braxton Smith, Landen and Teigan Leneair. Son-in-law of Ronald Frager and Carol Frager. Brother of the late Barbara (George) Yust and Craig (Ellie) Smith. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 11AM with Funeral Service at 2 PM. Entombment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, 9th Marine Corps District Recruiting Coordinator. Mike was the President of Little League-West Allis for 21 years and owner of Ghost Riders Lounge and Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fischer House, JDRF or West Allis Little League appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
