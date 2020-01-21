|
|
Michael A. Verfurth
Slinger - Born to Eternal Life on January 19, 2020, age 56 years old. Beloved father of Nichole, Bradley and Brooke. Loving brother of Karen and Kathy. Preceded in death by his parents John and Patricia. Dear friend of Marcia Landowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Michael enjoyed playing the role of a Leprechaun with his kids on his birthday. He also enjoyed the open road on his Harley-Davidson or in his Peterbilt truck.
Visitation Tuesday, January 28, from 10-11:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 8500 W. Cold Spring Rd., Greenfield, with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Private burial Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020