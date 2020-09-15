Michael "Mikey" Albert LeDonneSussex - On Friday, September 11, 2020, Michael "Mikey" Albert LeDonne left his struggles and passed on to the Lord. He is remembered as loving son of Anthony and Joanie, cherished brother of Anthony Jr., Ulysses, Matthew, Stephanie, and beloved uncle to his two nephews and niece. He is remembered for the enormous amount of love he showed to family, friend, and stranger. Mikey was always the one to put a smile on our faces and make us laugh until we cried. He loved dogs about as much as he loved humans and sports; when he just couldn't sit still, he'd being singing a song or whistling a tune. Mikey is remembered with great love and survived by many. Funeral services will be held this Thursday, September 17th at St. James Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls (W220N6588 Town Line Rd.). Visitation will be from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm.