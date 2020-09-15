1/
Michael Albert "Mikey" LeDonne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mikey" Albert LeDonne

Sussex - On Friday, September 11, 2020, Michael "Mikey" Albert LeDonne left his struggles and passed on to the Lord. He is remembered as loving son of Anthony and Joanie, cherished brother of Anthony Jr., Ulysses, Matthew, Stephanie, and beloved uncle to his two nephews and niece. He is remembered for the enormous amount of love he showed to family, friend, and stranger. Mikey was always the one to put a smile on our faces and make us laugh until we cried. He loved dogs about as much as he loved humans and sports; when he just couldn't sit still, he'd being singing a song or whistling a tune. Mikey is remembered with great love and survived by many. Funeral services will be held this Thursday, September 17th at St. James Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls (W220N6588 Town Line Rd.). Visitation will be from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved