1/
Michael Allen Gordon
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Allen Gordon

Milwaukee - 3/5/1941-10/5/2020

age 79, died on October 5, 2020, from ALS. He was history professor at UW-Milwaukee, and an oral historian and archivist at the State Historical Society of Wisconsin. Survivors include his children Isabel and Samuel Gordon (Madeleine Skemp), his grandchildren Henry and Oliver, and his wife Michele Sumara. A life celebration will be announced at a later date.

Northshore Funeral Services, 3601 N. Oakland Ave. Shorewood, WI, www.northshore funeral.com, 414-961-1812






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northshore Funeral Home
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northshore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved