Michael Allen Gordon
Milwaukee - 3/5/1941-10/5/2020
age 79, died on October 5, 2020, from ALS. He was history professor at UW-Milwaukee, and an oral historian and archivist at the State Historical Society of Wisconsin. Survivors include his children Isabel and Samuel Gordon (Madeleine Skemp), his grandchildren Henry and Oliver, and his wife Michele Sumara. A life celebration will be announced at a later date.
Northshore Funeral Services, 3601 N. Oakland Ave. Shorewood, WI, www.northshore funeral.com
, 414-961-1812