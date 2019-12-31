|
|
Michael Anthony Capati "MIKEY"
Euless, TX - Passed away unexpectedly on December 28th, 2019 at the age of 48 years.
He will be greatly missed by all - his children Sidney and Carsen, his parents Carmelino Capati Jr. and Concepcion Capati, his brother Carmelino Capati III, his sister Mari-Paz Capati, his brother-in-law Paul Penoske, his nephew John Paul, his niece Kai Mari, and the mother of his children Nina Vela Capati. Mikey has many additional relatives and friends who will continue his legacy of smiling big and bringing joy.
Visitation Thursday January 2, 2019 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM with a time of sharing memories of Mikey at 6:00PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020