Hendley, Michael B. Born to Eternal Life on March 9, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of Ruth M. (nee Duke). Dear brother of Brian (Margaret) and Dennis. Cherished uncle of Matthew (Michelle), Nathan, and Alicia (Joel). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mike retired from the US Postal Service after 43 years and was a member of Saint Andrews Society. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK FAMILY CENTER WEST-NORTH CHAPEL, 13235 W Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Interment with full Military Honors will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019