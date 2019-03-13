Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hendley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael B. Hendley

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael B. Hendley Notice
Hendley, Michael B. Born to Eternal Life on March 9, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of Ruth M. (nee Duke). Dear brother of Brian (Margaret) and Dennis. Cherished uncle of Matthew (Michelle), Nathan, and Alicia (Joel). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mike retired from the US Postal Service after 43 years and was a member of Saint Andrews Society. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK FAMILY CENTER WEST-NORTH CHAPEL, 13235 W Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Interment with full Military Honors will follow.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now