Borck, Michael Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 70. Dear husband of Diane for 49 years. Loving father of Jennifer (DJ) Wagner and Daniel ( Christine) Borck. Special grandpa of Michael and Justin Mears and Katherine and Isabelle Borck. Brother of Donald (Robby). Brother-in-law of Joanne. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Retired from A.O. Smith/Tower Automotive. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Tuesday, May 14 from 10 AM - 12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial at Good Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019