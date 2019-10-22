Services
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Michael C. Bertino Notice
Was born to eternal life on October 18, 2019 at the age of 66. He is survived by his loving

father Tony (Betty), daughter Nicole (Aaron), brother James (Sheila). Loving grandfather to Emmalisa and Dexter. Dear uncle to Todd, Chad (Toni), Jeff (Megan) Josh (Courtney) He is preceded in death by his mother Flora (Gabardi) and his sister Lisa. Further loved by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee on Thursday October, 24th 2019, 4-6 pm. Funeral Service 6 pm.

Michael graduated from Milwaukee Boys Tech, and has proudly worked at Ladish/ATI for 40+ years.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
jsonline