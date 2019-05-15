|
Hoch, Michael C. Died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Age 73 years. Beloved husband for 53 years of Marcia. Loving dad of John (Lori) Hoch, Tricia (Scott) Scardino and Thomas (Jennifer) Hoch. Cherished grandpa of Madeline and Katherine Hoch; Sophia and Reagan Scardino and Iyla Hoch. Dear brother of Jill, Mary, Hope and Douglas. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Norris and Violet and brothers John, Patrick and Matthew. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3-6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. Mike was a U.S. Army veteran proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He had a strong entrepreneurial spirit owning several businesses including, M&M Installation and Kernel Popcorn's Factory. In his retirement Mike spent his time continuing his passion for woodworking and enjoyed his weekly trips to the Hartford Gun Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019