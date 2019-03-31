|
Lorenz, Michael C. March 21, 2019, age 69 years. Husband of the late Susan (nee Kasprzyk), beloved son of Phyllis (the late Michael R.) Lorenz, dear brother of Patrice (James) Vecchio, Mary Simpson, Irene (John) Fojtik, Colleen (Tony) Smith and Kathleen (Jeff) Patrick, also survived by 3 sisters in law Karen (Donald) Peters, Mary (the late Gregg) Felhofer and Susan (the late John) Kasprzyk, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial Saturday, April 6, 10 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation at the CHURCH Saturday from 9 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Alphonsus Parish Music Ministry or Southwest Interfaith Program appreciated. Special thank you to Mary Felhofer for her loving care of Michael during the past months. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019