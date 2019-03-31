Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lorenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Lorenz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael C. Lorenz Notice
Lorenz, Michael C. March 21, 2019, age 69 years. Husband of the late Susan (nee Kasprzyk), beloved son of Phyllis (the late Michael R.) Lorenz, dear brother of Patrice (James) Vecchio, Mary Simpson, Irene (John) Fojtik, Colleen (Tony) Smith and Kathleen (Jeff) Patrick, also survived by 3 sisters in law Karen (Donald) Peters, Mary (the late Gregg) Felhofer and Susan (the late John) Kasprzyk, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial Saturday, April 6, 10 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation at the CHURCH Saturday from 9 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Alphonsus Parish Music Ministry or Southwest Interfaith Program appreciated. Special thank you to Mary Felhofer for her loving care of Michael during the past months. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now