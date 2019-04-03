|
Lorenz, Michael C. March 21, 2019, age 69 years. Husband of the late Susan (nee Kasprzyk). Mass of Christian burial Saturday, April 6, 10 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale. Visitation at the CHURCH Saturday from 9 AM until time of Mass. Please see March 31 Journal Sentinel or visit www.eernissefuneral home.com for complete obituary. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019