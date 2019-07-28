|
Quesnell, Michael C. Of Jefferson, GA formerly of Oak Creek, WI. Passed unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019. Age 57 years. Beloved husband for 35 years of Lisa M. Quesnell (Nee Wojnar). Loving father of Timothy, Marcus and Eric (Elizabeth) Quesnell. Adored brother of the late Robert Jr. (Linda), Karen (Michael) Wischer, the late Mary Lindorfer, Steve (Pamela), Joseph, Paul (Lisa) and Patrick (Barbara). Mike is also preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Doris Quesnell, father and mother-in-law Joseph and Arlene Wojnar. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, co-workers, friends, sister-in-law Marvaleen Quesnell and brother-in-law Brent (Donna) Lindorfer. Memorial visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12 noon - 3:45 PM at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, 4257 N 100th St, Milwaukee, WI. Memorial Service at 4 PM. Mike was a 1980 graduate of Milwaukee Tech High School. He was a dedicated employee of The Boelter Companies for 38 years. He was an avid fan of high school and college basketball, hunting, golf and disc golf. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's name may be made to the Special Olympics.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019