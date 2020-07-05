Michael C. ZarlingBorn March 17, 1945. After a 1 year courageous battle of esophageal cancer, Mike was born to eternal life June 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Kathy (Marlene). Loving father of Paul, Tricia (Phillip) Janoska. Hero Poppy to Ethan and Livy.Mike's love of fishing was shared by many; he would always come home with fish. To know him was to love him, and once you met him, you were "hooked".Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7th beginning at 4:00 pm with Liturgy of Christian Burial and remembrances at 7:00 pm at Harder Funeral Home in Brookfield.Please wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. See the Harder websitefor information.