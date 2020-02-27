Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Glacier Hills Park
Hubertus, WI
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Glacier Hills Park
Hubertus, WI
Michael Charles "Mike" Walker


1941 - 2020
Michael Charles "Mike" Walker Notice
Michael "Mike" Charles Walker

Hubertus - Mike found eternal peace from the pain he was enduring Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at age 78. Loving husband of Jan, much-loved father to Linda Walker, Laura (Scott) Henke and Lisa Walker. Also survived by adored Granddaughter Alissa Walker, Grandson buddies Nolan (Jasmin) Henke and Grant Henke. Further survived by his brother Jim (Barb) Walker, cousin Kris Lillge, sister-in-law Judy Browne, dear friend Judy Burnick other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his father, mother, nephew and Uncle Charlie Payne.

A Celebration/aka Party to be held March 7th, Glacier Hills Park, Hubertus, WI. 10:00-4:00, informal service at 10:30, lunch to follow in hall. Please attend as time allows; informal visitation, story-telling and sharing of memories with family and friends during visitation rest of afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bell Tower Memorial, Meals on Wheels of Washington County.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
