Chase, Michael Died suddenly but peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, age 68. He is survived by his life partner Janet Foltz and his sister Maureen Chase. Grandpa of Carmine and Mabel. Michael had a musical mind and a great singing voice. He was someone who was able to play just about any instrument. He was a fan of basketball and professional wrestling. He was a beloved friend with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Friday, June 7 from 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019