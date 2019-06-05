Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Chase

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael Chase Notice
Chase, Michael Died suddenly but peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, age 68. He is survived by his life partner Janet Foltz and his sister Maureen Chase. Grandpa of Carmine and Mabel. Michael had a musical mind and a great singing voice. He was someone who was able to play just about any instrument. He was a fan of basketball and professional wrestling. He was a beloved friend with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Friday, June 7 from 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline