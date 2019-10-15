|
|
Michael Chesny
Lehigh Acres, FL - passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019, at the age of 73. Michael is reunited with his loving daughter April A. Chesny. Also predeceased by his parents John and Stella Szczesny and brother Jimmy Szczesny. Survived by his dear children Gina (Joe) Mittnacht and Brian (Kristi) Chesny, and grandchildren Audra, Andrew, Allie, April and Christian. Also survived by his loving brother Jack (Suzanne) Szczesny. Private services will be held for close family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019