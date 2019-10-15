Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Chesny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Chesny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Chesny Notice
Michael Chesny

Lehigh Acres, FL - passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019, at the age of 73. Michael is reunited with his loving daughter April A. Chesny. Also predeceased by his parents John and Stella Szczesny and brother Jimmy Szczesny. Survived by his dear children Gina (Joe) Mittnacht and Brian (Kristi) Chesny, and grandchildren Audra, Andrew, Allie, April and Christian. Also survived by his loving brother Jack (Suzanne) Szczesny. Private services will be held for close family.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline