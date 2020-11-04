Michael Chobanian D.D.S.Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Tues. November 3, 2020 at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Haidarian). Loving father of Dr. Susan (Dr. Mardi Mihranian) Chobanian and Leo Chobanian. Dearest grandfather of Haig and Michael Mihranian and Michael, Kimberly (Ryan) and Angela Chobanian. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Funeral Service, SATURDAY, November 7, 2020, 11AM, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ARMENIAN CHURCH, 7825 W. Layton, Ave. Please meet at the church at 10:45 AM. Interment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church are appreciated.