Michael Christian Heeger
Michael Christian Heeger

Milwaukee - Michael Christian Heeger of Milwaukee, a Unique Child of God, passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 63 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Guenther and Helga (nee Imjela) Heeger and his sister Ann Dorothy Heeger as well as his canine companions Fluffy and Spunky. He is survived by relatives and friends in Germany and here. Michael was a 1975 graduate of Northwestern Military and Naval Academy where he was on the basketball team, was class historian and was B-Company squad leader as a Sgt. Michael was a knowledgeable historian regarding anything related to the history of Milwaukee.

Visitation on Tuesday, August 25th., beginning at 10am followed by Services at 11am all at the Raasch Raetz Funeral Home, 7709 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, 414-445-7404. Private interment with his parents and sister at Pinelawn Cemetery, Wauwatosa. We ask you to please keep social distancing protocol in mind and masks are required. Sign-In guestbook at raaschraetz.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
