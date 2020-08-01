Michael Curran

Michael CurranMichael Desmond Curran, a longtime resident of Brookfield, Wisconsin died on July 29th as a result of progressive dementia. Mike was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 25, 1941. He grew up in Lee's Summit where he and his older brother Kevin became eagle scouts and avid, competitive sailors. He went to Notre Dame University, where he joined the Navy ROTC program, but deciding against a military career he graduated with a degree in Engineering Science and joined a local manufacturer in South Bend Indiana. Shortly after he went to continue his education in Europe. He lived in Rome and Pamplona and earned a PhD in Canon Law at the University of Navarra in Spain. While in Spain he ran the activities of a Catholic youth center and this became an avocation for the rest of his life. He came to Milwaukee where he staffed the formational activities for boys and men at Layton Cultural Center. He worked in the Quality Assurance group of Wisconsin Electric (WeEnergies) for several years and then branched out as a QA consultant working with companies in Wisconsin and around the US. He was active in work and all his avocations until the onset of dementia. Mike was a great friend, cheerful and encouraging. He shared his enthusiasm for life, the Catholic faith and sailing with everyone he met. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike is survived by nephews and nieces living in the Kansas City area. He is also fondly remembered by a large family of friends and associates in Wisconsin and around the country.The Wake will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home on August 4th, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday August 5th at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122). Both events will comply with the protective practices required by the COVID epidemic.