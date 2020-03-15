|
Michael D. Abraham
Milwaukee - Found peace on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 57 years. Loving husband of Sandra (née Tuchel) Abraham. Dear father of Matthew and Carolyn. Beloved son of Susan Ellis and the late David Abraham. Cherished brother of Jane (Dan) Tafelski and John Abraham. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Mike was an employee of Western States Envelope Company for 32 years.
There will be a time of gathering on Tuesday, March 31, from 5:00 PM, until 6:45 PM at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 3222 S. 29th Street, Milwaukee. Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Seeds of Health, Inc. appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2020