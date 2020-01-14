Services
Michael David Goldstein


1939 - 2020
Michael David Goldstein Notice
Michael David Goldstein

Fitchburg - Michael David Goldstein, 80, of Fitchburg, WI, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Michael was born November 15, 1939, in New York City. He held a Ph.D. in physiological psychology from University of Wisconsin Madison, and later became a clinical psychologist and consultant to business.

Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Muns Taylor, his daughter, Amy Rebecca (Dan) Weiss of Minnetonka, Minnesota, his sons, Andrew Jason Goldstein of Madison and Dennis Patrick Taylor (Heather Gilbraith) of Vancouver, British Columbia, his brother, Noah Stephen Goldstein of New

York City, four grandchildren and many beloved relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Israel (Tully) Goldstein and Sally Merson Goldstein, and sister, Marilyn Morris Hulkower.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19 at 2 pm at Tripp Commons in the Memorial Union, University of Wisconsin, 800 Langdon Street. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thea's Table Weekend Food Program are appreciated. Donations may be made by check to Food for Thought

Initiative/Thea's Table, C/O The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Rd., Madison, WI 53704.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
