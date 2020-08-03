Michael Doyle

Michael DoyleMenomonee Falls - Michael D. Doyle, 46, peacefully died on August 1st at home surrounded by his loving family after a 14-month battle with bile duct cancer, which he fought with the utmost courage and selflessness.Michael grew up the youngest of 6 kids in Hartland, WI where he cherished the time spent growing up with his family on Beaver Lake. He attended St. Charles Grade School and went on to Catholic Memorial High School where he was an active teammate in the1989 football and 1990 baseball state championship teams. He also played football at St. Norbert College, where he met his wife Katie.Mike was an insurance professional for 25 years working at Liberty Mutual and West Bend Mutual Insurance. Proud and distinguished member of Falls Boys Club. He was very involved in coaching youth sports for Menomonee Falls Junior Indians and St. Mary 's Parish School. He loved each child as if they were his own. Mike lived his life with warmth, kindness, generosity, laughter, love, and with great faith. Everyone who knew and loved Mike is a better person for having him in our lives.Michael is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Katie (nee Hauert) Doyle. Adored father of Joe and Danny "Pudge" Doyle. Devoted son to Mary Ann (nee Millot) Doyle. Cherished brother to Kevin, Kathy (Chris) Burns, Eileen Buske, Stacy Cashman (Joe Devine) and James (Amy) Doyle. The fun uncle of many nieces and nephews: Sean, Connor and Kelly Burns, Tim Buske, Andy and Madeline Cashman, Brigid and Patrick Doyle. Dear son-in-law to Mike and Mary Hauert. Brother-in-law to Carrie and Ron Pikulik, Maggie and Sean Bieterman, Mike and Lauren Hauert, Tim and Karlee Hauert, Dan and Audrey Hauert with an additional 9 nieces and nephews. He was also the youngest of many Millot cousins.He was proceeded in death by his dad, James G. Doyle and his grandparents Archibald and Madeline Millot and Joseph and Lillian Doyle.We would like to thank our employers, family, dear friends, and the community of Menomonee Falls for their wonderful concern and support. We would also like to thank his amazing team at Froedtert/MCW Cancer Center in the Faith and Courage Clinics, especially Dr. Ben George, Sue Stolz (PA-C) and Dr. Sean Marks. Also, sincere appreciation to our Horizon Hospice team: Glenda, Audra, Rachel, David, and Wade.A visitation will take place on Friday, August 7th at Schmidt & Bartelt funeral home (N84 W17937 Menomonee Falls, WI. 53051) from 3:00 until 7:00pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, August 8th at 10:30am at St. Anthony Church (N74W13604 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls). Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Masks are required to all services. COVID guidelines are being followed at all the service locations.In lieu of flowers and to honor Mike's legacy and family, the Doyle Family Fund Trust has been established to benefit the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Doyle Family Fund Trust, and mailed c/o Dan Hauert, 785 S Linden Ave, Elmhurst, IL, 60126.