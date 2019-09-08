Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Michael Duckworth


1952 - 2019
Michael Duckworth Notice
Michael Duckworth

Milwaukee - A native of Milwaukee, graduate of Rufus King High School class of 1970, Michael Allen Duckworth passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 67. Loving father of Alger Duckworth, Angela Martin, Michelle Duckworth and Michael Duckworth Jr. Proud grandpa of Alger Duckworth Jr., Ashton Duckworth, Aleija Duckworth, Chloe Martin, Kacey Martin, Kobe Martin, Jimmy Parker, and Cyncere Parker. Brother of James Duckworth and Patrick (Bridget) Roberts. Son of L.C. Duckworth and the late Mary Roberts. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday, September 14, 10-11:45 AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
