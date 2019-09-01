Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7600 N. Pt. Washington Rd
Fox Point, WI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7600 N. Pt. Washington Rd
Fox Point, WI
Michael E. Clearman


1938 - 2019
Michael E. Clearman
Michael E. Clearman

Germantown - Resident of Fairway Knolls of Germantown. Found peace Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 42 years of the late Barbara A. (nee Dunbar) Clearman. Loving father of Catherine and the late Craig Clearman. Dear brother of Marsha (Daniel) Mattson. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, September 6 from 10:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00AM at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Pt. Washington Rd., Fox Point, WI. Private family committal at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Eugene Parish or Milwaukee County Zoo-Aquatic Center appreciated.

Michael was an active member of St Eugene Catholic Church and a good friend at Fairway Knolls independent living in Germantown.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
