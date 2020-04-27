Services
Michael F. Cunningham

Michael F. Cunningham Notice
Michael F. Cunningham

Big Bend - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 26, 2020 at age 62. Devoted husband of Annette (nee Bossert). Beloved Dad of Brian (Becky) Dudzik, Kevin (Shelly) Dudzik and Janelle (Eric) Brodhagen. Proud Grandpa of 10. Dear brother of James Cunningham, Colleen (Dave) Simonis, Maureen (Mark) Popodi, Darlene (Dragan) Stojcevic, Timothy (Jenny) Cunningham and the late Patrick Cunningham. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.

Private services due to the current heath situation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, have a drink and a cigar in honor of Mike. Go Packers!

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
