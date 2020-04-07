Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael F. Morales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael F. Morales Notice
Michael F. Morales

Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on April 3, 2020 at age 49. Beloved husband of Tamera (nee Simpson). Loving father of Michael, Vivica, Midalia, and Lela. Dear son of Diane and the late Guadalupe. Further survived by his dear sister Jean (Greg), mother-in-law Patricia and sister-in-law Yolanda. Proud grandfather of George. Fondly remembered by other family and friends. A celebration of life to take place at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline