Michael F. Morales
Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on April 3, 2020 at age 49. Beloved husband of Tamera (nee Simpson). Loving father of Michael, Vivica, Midalia, and Lela. Dear son of Diane and the late Guadalupe. Further survived by his dear sister Jean (Greg), mother-in-law Patricia and sister-in-law Yolanda. Proud grandfather of George. Fondly remembered by other family and friends. A celebration of life to take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020