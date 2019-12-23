Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Michael F. Sneesby

Michael F. Sneesby Notice
Michael F. Sneesby

Bay View - Sun., Dec.22, 2019. Age 63 years. Cherished husband for 40 years of Cheryl (nee Drzewiecki). Loving dad of Justin (Natasha), Nicole (Felix) Corchado and Adam (Megan). Treasured "Papa" of Ronnie and Chandler; Nicolas, Felicity, Christopher and Guytano; Morgan and Logan.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thurs., Dec. 26, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Prayer and Eulogy Service at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 AM at The Church of St. Augustine of Hippo, 2520 S. Howell Ave.

For further information please see pkfuneralhomes.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
