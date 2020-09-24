Michael Frank CieslikAge 73. Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Lora. Loving father of Frank, James, Cory (Meagan), and the late Michelle. Proud and loving grandpa of Emma and Max. Cherished brother of Patrick (Kathleen). Dear son-in-law of David and Nancy Biddle. Further survived by other family and many friends. Michael retired from the Milwaukee Fire Department after 35 years of service. He proudly served our Country as a Naval Aviator. Michael loved to hunt, fish, travel and spend time with his family. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29th from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Prayer Service 12 Noon. Procession to St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow service. In lieu of flowers memorials to Fisher House Wisconsin, 5000 W. National Ave., Bldg 150, Milwaukee, WI 53295