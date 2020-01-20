|
Michael G. Dombrowski
Whitefish Bay - Michael G. Dombrowski, 65, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020 in hospice at Eastcastle Place, Milwaukee, WI. He was born on December 25, 1954 in Erie, Pennsylvania and was the son of Mary Eileen and Raymond Dombrowski.
A resident of the Milwaukee area for over 30 years, Mike was a corporate attorney for Firstar/U.S. Bank and Metavante before finishing his career and retiring from Fidelity National Information Services.
During his retirement, Mike enjoyed reading, history, sports, and politics. He also enjoyed daily walks with his wife in their neighborhood.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Monica Stariha. He is also survived by his brother Neil (Lynne) Dombrowski and sister Mary Jean (James) Cromartia. Mike was also lovingly surrounded by his in-laws, Michael (Resa) Stariha and Nadine Petrone as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jim Petrone, his mother and father-in-law, and his parents.
Family will greet friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI. A private family service will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020